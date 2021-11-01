Orillia OPP Make An Arrest For Drugs And Weapons

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged a Burford man for drug and weapons offences in the City of Orillia.

On October 29, 2021, Orillia uniform members entered into an investigation regarding a stolen vehicle on Millard Street.

Responding Officers stopped the vehicle to commence the vehicle. As a result of that stop the driver was searched incident to arrest where police located drugs, an imitation firearm, weapons, cash, and other indicators of trafficking.

As a result of the investigation police charged, 38 year old, James Donald Sears of Burford, Ontario with:

Three counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.

Three counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance.

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

Possession of an Imitation Firearm.

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

Possession of Proceeds of Crime.

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition.

Two counts of Breach of Probation.

Two charges under the Cannabis Control Act.

The suspect was held for a bail hearing, remanded into custody.