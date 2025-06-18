Orillia OPP Looking For Tips After Incident On Murphy Road

Muskoka411 Staff
Members of the OPP Orillia Major Crime Unit, are investigating an incident that took place at a local business on Murphy Road, June 14, 2025, at approximately 3:00 p.m. in Orillia, Ontario.

On June 14, 2025, Orillia OPP received a call for service from a local business located at 165 Murphy Road, in the City of Orillia. An incident occurred between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. and The Orillia OPP Major Crime Unit (OMCU) is calling on witnesses or anyone tha  may have dash cam footage from the area between those hours.

