Get Ready For Summer: Make Sure Your Child’s Immunizations Are Up To Date

As families gear up for a fun and active summer, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is reminding parents to make sure their children’s immunizations are up to date. Keeping up with routine immunizations is one of the best ways to help protect kids’ health and ensure they’re ready for activities like camps, sports and family travel.

In June, students born in 2016 and 2017 (Grades 2 and 3) from across Simcoe Muskoka who are missing required immunizations were sent home with letters from their schools. Parents who received one of these letters are encouraged to act soon to help keep their children healthy and protected.

“Summer is a great time to book a checkup with your child’s health care provider and catch up on any missed vaccines,” says Dr. Colin Lee, associate medical officer of health at SMDHU. “They can help you find out if your child is on track with well-child checkups and routine immunizations”.

Families who do not have a health care provider can book an immunization appointment at one of the health unit offices in Barrie, Collingwood, Cookstown, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Midland and Orillia.

“With summer camps and group activities just around the corner, keeping children protected against preventable diseases is more important than ever,” adds Dr. Lee. “Camps provide great experiences, but they also mean kids are in close contact with other kids, which can increase the risk of spreading illness. Vaccines are a safe and effective way to prevent serious diseases like whooping cough, meningococcal meningitis and measles.”

Parents can also check their child’s immunization record online at smdhu.org. Please note that vaccines provided by health care professionals outside the health unit may not appear on the vaccination record as they are not usually reported by health care providers. To ensure your child’s record is accurate and up to date, don’t forget to submit any missing information. This can easily be done online at smdhu.org or by calling the health unit at 705-721-7520 ext. 8827.

To help manage your family’s immunization records, consider using CANImmunize—a free mobile app that serves as a digital version of the traditional yellow card. It’s a convenient way to keep everything organized and accessible. The app offers an extra time-saving feature: you can share your records directly with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

For more information about routine immunizations or to book an appointment at a health unit clinic, visit smdhu.org or contact the immunization team at 705-721-7520 ext. 8827 (toll-free 1-877-721-7520).