Orillia OPP Investigating Theft Of Tools From Matchedash Street

The Orillia OPP is investigating the theft of tools, valued at over $5000 from a work-site in the City of Orillia.

On May 03, 2021, officers were notified of a theft which had occurred over the weekend involving numerous tools from a work-site on Matchedash Street. Video surveillance of the area showed two suspects entering the building between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 01:40 a.m. on May 02, 2021. The OPP is seeking the assistance of the public to help identify the suspects.

Over $5000 worth of tools were stolen from the site, including:

Walter steel drill bit set

Makita hammer drill and impact driver (4 batteries + charger)

Milwaukee drill driver set

Dewalt brushless 20V impact gun, hammer drill, (4 batteries + 2 charger)

Impact driver set

Dewalt driver set

Dewalt 20V jigsaw

Corded SDS hammer drill

SDS hammer drill case (believed to be Hilti)

Levels

Hammer

If anyone recognizes the suspects or has any information regarding this theft, please call the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.