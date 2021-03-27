Orillia OPP Detachment Reopening To The Public – With Restrictions

Orillia OPP are reopening to the public, with restrictions, on Monday, March 29, 2021. The detachment, which is located at One University Avenue, Orillia, has been closed to the public since January 04, 2021.

In ongoing efforts to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, only one person will be allowed to enter the lobby area at a time. If you require any detachment-based service, including criminal record checks/vulnerable sector checks, please call (705) 326-3536 in advance for an appointment. Individuals will be pre-screened and are required to have proper personal protective equipment prior to entering the detachment. Their operating hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.