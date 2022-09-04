Orillia OPP Cracking Down On Noisy Vehicles

The Orillia OPP will be conducting patrols for noisy vehicles due to ongoing complaints from residents to both police and the City of Orillia. This initiative will target vehicles who have excessively loud mufflers and exhaust systems, including aftermarket exhausts and vehicles that cause unreasonable amounts of smoke. The initiative will aim to educate drivers and enforce the Highway Traffic Act (HTA), and will run from September 1, 2022, through September 30, 2022

Drivers are reminded that it is their responsibility to ensure their exhaust system meets the requirements of Provincial Laws including the HTA. This includes the exhaust being in good working order, with no excessive noise, or unreasonable amount of smoke. Furthermore, the driver shall not at any time cause the motor vehicle to make any unnecessary noise, nor permit any unreasonable amount of smoke to escape from the motor vehicle.

All motor vehicles and motor assisted bicycles are required to have a proper muffler in good working order and shall not use a muffler cut-out, straight exhaust, gutted muffler, Hollywood muffler, by-pass or similar device in accordance with the HTA s. 75.

The Orillia OPP is committed to serving our province, including the Townships of Oro-Medonte, Ramara and Severn and the City of Orillia. If you have any information about crime in our community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To report minor occurrences online please visit www.opp.ca/reporting. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.