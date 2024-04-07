Orillia OPP Charge Two People For Impaired Driving

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged two individuals with impaired operation related charges.

On April 4, 2024, at about 7:55 p.m., an officer from the Orillia OPP was proactively patrolling the area of West St S in the City of Orillia and conducted a traffic stop having observed a Highway Traffic Act violation. The resulting investigation led the officer to determine that the driver of the vehicle was impaired by alcohol. The individual was then arrested.

As a result, Michael Squires, 45-years-old, from Orillia has been charged with:

Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges at a later date in April 2024. As a result of these charges, his driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for a period of 7 days.

On April 4, 2024, at about 11:23 p.m., officers from Orillia OPP were conducting a RIDE program in the area of Highway 12 and Highway 11 in the City of Orillia. During this time a vehicle entered the RIDE program and the driver was read a demand to provide a sample of their breath. The driver refused. This individual was subsequently arrested.

As a result, Victoria Huisman, 33-years-old, from Orillia has been charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges at a later date in May 2024. As a result of these charges, her driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for a period of 7 days.