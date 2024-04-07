Eclipse Tips To Enhance Safety On Ontario Roads And Waterways

With the possible migration of people heading out on roads and waterways on April 8, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is encouraging residents and tourists to make road and boat safety a top priority when travelling to take part in solar eclipse events.

Drivers travelling to attend solar eclipse events should be prepared for delays in getting to and from their destination and are reminded to exercise caution and patience. Be sure to check local community news/websites for advisories and other information relating to traffic management (i.e. detours, parking, etc.).

Other safety tips for drivers during the solar eclipse include:

o ensure vehicle full headlights are on;

o do not wear eclipse glasses while driving;

o do not photograph or video the eclipse while driving;

o never pull over or stop on the roadway and/or shoulder of the road to view the eclipse;

o exit the roadway and park in a safe area away from traffic to view the eclipse; and,

o be aware of possible increased pedestrian traffic.

If you plan to be on the water during the solar eclipse, the OPP encourages boaters to be well-informed about Ontario safe boating practices and laws to help ensure an enjoyable and safe time. Some waterways may have specific guidelines for boaters during special events such as the solar eclipse.

The OPP remains committed to delivering on its Provincial Traffic Safety Strategy, which aims to reduce and prevent injuries and fatalities, and enhance safety on roads, waterways and trails. They are counting on residents and tourists to do their part by driving safely and complying with all traffic laws.