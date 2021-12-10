Orillia OPP Appeals For Public Assistance In Death Investigation

Orillia OPP have investigated a death which occurred in October 2021 in the City of Orillia.

Police said on October 23, 2021, they were called to a home on Matchedash Street South, Orillia, responding to a report of a death.

The Office of the Chief Coroner continued the investigation and determined that the circumstances surrounding the death were not suspicious. Efforts to locate the next of kin have been unsuccessful to date.

The deceased has been identified as David R. Langdon, age 69, of Orillia.

Police are appealing to the public for information which may lead to the identification of next of kin. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.