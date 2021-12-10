Heavy Rain And Strong Winds Friday Night Into Saturday Night

Special weather statement continued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Halton – Peel,

Hazards:

Heavy rain. Rainfall amounts of 25 to 45 mm.

Strong winds gusting between 70 and 90 km/h.

When:

Beginning Friday night and continuing into Saturday night.

Impacts:

Local power outages possible.

Loose objects may be tossed about.

Tree branches may break.

Flash floods due to heavy downpours and water pooling on roads is possible.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Discussion:

A strong cold front will make its way through southern Ontario bringing rain and strong winds. Strong and gusty southwesterly winds are possible Saturday afternoon, while strong and gusty northwesterly winds are expected to set in by Saturday evening, particularly along the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

Temperatures are expected to rapidly fall Saturday night allowing for light snow to develop in the wake of the cold front.

Wind and rainfall warnings are likely as this event draws closer.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry District office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.