Prepare For Wintry Precipitation With Rain And Strong Winds Friday Night Through Saturday Night

Special weather statement continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Haliburton,

Current details:

Chance of wintry precipitation followed by heavy rain and strong winds Friday night through Saturday night.

Hazards:

Heavy rain. Rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm.

Strong winds gusting up to 70 km/h.

Risk of a brief period of freezing rain.

When:

Beginning Friday night and continuing into Saturday night.

Impacts:

Local power outages possible.

Loose objects may be tossed about.

Tree branches may break.

Flash floods due to heavy downpours and water pooling on roads is possible.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Discussion:

A strong cold front will make its way through southern Ontario bringing snow Friday night, a brief period of freezing rain Friday night into Saturday morning and rain from Saturday morning. Strong and gusty southwesterly winds are possible Saturday afternoon, while strong and gusty northwesterly winds are expected to set in by Saturday evening, particularly along the shores of Georgian Bay.

Temperatures are expected to rapidly fall Saturday night allowing for light snow to develop in the wake of the cold front.

Rainfall warnings are likely as this event draws closer.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry District office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.