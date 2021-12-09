Tiny Township Firefighters Raise More Than $65,000 In Support Of Men’s Health In Movember

November 30 marked the end of the annual Movember campaign for the Township of Tiny Firefighters. Tiny is pleased to announce that a record total of $65,660 has been raised in support of men’s mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. The Tiny Firefighters set a fundraising goal of $30,000 and quickly surpassed their target by mid-November.

“The Tiny Township Firefighters have been blown away by the community support throughout the Movember Campaign,” said Samantha Barnett, Township of Tiny Firefighter, Movember Team Captain, and fellow Mo-Sista. “As a result of the community support, the Township of Tiny Firefighters took home the top ranking as a Canadian Fire Department and Global Fire Department for the first time.”

Since 2018, the Township of Tiny Firefighters has been actively involved in Movember. Throughout the moustache staring campaign, the Township of Tiny Firefighters has contributed more than $85,000.00 to the Movember Challenge.

“Thank you to all of our wonderful sponsors who opened their offices, business, drive-through’s and parking lots in support of the various Movember Boot Drives and Fundraising Events,” said Steffen Walma, Deputy Mayor and Volunteer Firefighter. “A special thank you to all of the volunteers and community members for supporting the Tiny Firefighters and continuing the conversation about men’s health”.

This years Movember Sponsors include; Axe & Wedge Tree Works, Balm Beach Bar & Smokehouse, Belcourt’s Embroidery & Custom Gifts, Boss Dust Control, Brooklea Golf and Country Club, Café Kittyhawk, Elmvale Auto Supply – Carquest, History Barbershop, Jug City, Magna International, McDonald’s Midland, North Simcoe Signs, Sammouna, Southwest Fire Academy, Superstore Midland, Walma Woodworks, and Walmart Midland.

“Congratulations to the Township of Tiny Firefighters for the tremendous success of the Movember Campaign,” said Mayor Cornell. “These fine ‘Mo Bros’ and ‘Mo Sistas’ have started the conversation and made an everlasting impact on the face of men’s health. A special congratulations to Samantha Barnett, Team Captain of Tiny’s Movember Firefighter Campaign, for spearheading this year’s initiative and placing first in the ranking for individual Canadian Female and Canadian Firefighter!”

Movember is the leading charity dedicated to changing the face of men’s health around the world. Best known for their annual Movember fundraising campaign that takes place every November, they fund various projects and receive donations year-round. During Movember, men start Movember first clean-shaven and grow only a moustache for the month, getting friends, family, and colleagues to donate to their effort. Men and women can also choose to Move, host a virtual event and participate in Mo Your Own Way.

To see Mo-ments from the 2021 Tiny Township Firefighters Movember Challenge visit the Township’s website www.tiny.ca/eventphotos