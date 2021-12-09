RVH Auxiliary Announces Winner Of $121,590 Community 50/50 Draw

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Auxiliary had another record-breaking month with its latest Community 50/50 draw. Barrie resident, Kelly Readman, won a jackpot of $121,590, the largest prize to-date.

“Supporting our local hospital is of utmost importance to me. It really does make a difference. It’s reassuring to know that proceeds from the ticket sales go to support patient care at RVH. My father was recently a patient at the Pacemaker Clinic and has nothing but good things to say about the exceptionally clean environment, and the friendly and professional care he received,” says Kelly Readman.

This big win closes out the first year of RVH Auxiliary’s Community 50/50 draws. Over $860,000 in cash and prizes has been given away this year. With each monthly draw, the RVH Auxiliary continues to raise funds to support its $5 million pledge to RVH’s Moments Matter fundraising campaign.

“We are so grateful to the community for its support and to the 2021 sponsors of our Community 50/50 Draws,” says Lise McCourt, RVH Auxiliary president. “As we celebrate our first year of holding the draw, we are thrilled to have given out more than $800,000 in prize money and are excited to see what 2022 will bring. We look forward to a great year.”

Tickets for the next draw are on sale now. You can buy your tickets online at https://www.rvhauxiliary5050.com (best opened in chrome).

The next grand prize draw is on January 27. You can purchase your tickets until 11:59 p.m. on January 26. Buy your tickets early to be entered for a chance to win an Early Bird prize of $1,000 on January 13.

If you would like to sponsor one of the upcoming draws and enjoy the opportunity to partner with the iconic RVH Auxiliary volunteers, please contact 705-728-9090 x42432.