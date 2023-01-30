Orillia Council Begins 2023 Budget Deliberations On Feb. 3, 2023

Orillia Council will receive an initial presentation of the 2023 budget on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 followed by four days of budget deliberations scheduled in the coming weeks.

The open session portions of the 2023 Budget Committee meetings will take place in Council Chamber at the Orillia City Centre (50 Andrew St. S.). Members of the public are welcome to attend the meetings in person. The open session portions of the meetings will be live streamed on the City’s YouTube Channel at Youtube.com/TheCityofOrillia.

Upcoming 2023 budget meetings:

Date: Time: Details: Feb. 3 1 p.m. Budget Committee Presentation and Overview Feb. 6 and 7 9 a.m. 2023 operating budget deliberations Feb. 15 and 16 9 a.m. 2023 capital budget deliberations Feb. 27 2 p.m. Budget ratification (televised and live streamed by Rogers TV)

For a direct viewing link for each meeting, please visit orillia.ca/councilmeetings.

The budget package is available on the City’s website at orillia.ca/budget.