Orillia And Area Chamber Of Commerce Releases Santa Tour Plans

The usual Orillia Santa Claus Parade has had to adjust its presentation due to the ever so frequent restrictions on social gatherings. Even the “drive-by” presentations are not getting confirmations. To avoid arranging an event that gets cancelled, the Orillia Chamber have again come up with a new concept. Plans are to have a “drive-by tour” with Santa and his float during the weekend of Nov. 20 and 21 through Orillia and nearby areas.

Before this date, organizers will be taking Santa Claus to sponsor locations for photos and film clips for social media platforms to be used by the sponsors and the Orillia and Area Chamber of Commerce. COVID-19 has been difficult on many of us and the worldwide effect has changed the way we all live. Businesses and families are all looking forward to a time when life can return to a somewhat normal activity.

The Orillia Santa Claus Parade is still, if Board of Health allows, limited to being a stationary display. Participants like bands, walking groups, horses, gymnastics clubs and a number of others would not be involved with this format.

To avoid arranging an event that most likely gets cancelled, organizers have come up with some new concepts. The following is a plan to give the community some positive effects while presenting some seasonal activities.

“We have combined our Orillia Santa Claus Tour and our Light Up Orillia Lake Country Contest,” the Orillia Chamber said in a media release.

In October and early November, Gold level Sponsors will have Santa appear at their locations for a video or photo session. This will allow Sponsors and the Orillia District Chamber of Commerce time to arrange their social media coverage of this event. Sponsors will need to commit before Oct. 26 for production deadlines. Banners are available and can be delivered to past sponsors once they sign up as another social media opportunity.

The Santa Float from Santa’s Village is ready for a Santa Tour on the weekend of Nov. 20 and 21. The big elf will ride through the major streets of Orillia and areas like Rama, Washago and Westridge. To comply with social gathering numbers, his location will be timed to the sounds of sirens and some media “hints.” Organizers hope to have a number of overlapping “Santa Tours” that weekend. The Light Up Orillia Lake Country Contest will also start the same weekend.

Businesses are being asked to decorate with lights in their windows and/or have a Christmas display on their property. This is a great way to make an actual float but have it as a Christmas display at your business. The contest had an excellent response from both viewers and participants of the resident category. Businesses are encouraged to use this as a way to share their Christmas Spirit. The public will again be judging these displays for the Light Up Orillia Lake Country Contest. Winners receive gift cards from local businesses.