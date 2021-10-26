Diggin’ Downtown Winter Road Re-Opening

Diggin’ Downtown construction will continue through October, and early November. The District of Muskoka and Town of Huntsville are working closely with crews to re-open road access to the downtown core for the winter season.

What’s Happening Now

For the remainder of October and early November, crews will be continuing the sewer and water replacement in the Stage 3 area (West Street to Centre Street). Additionally, crews are working to remove equipment and prepare the site for a safe and accessible winter season downtown. Tree planting, asphalt surface, downtown parking space painting and other finishing touches are planned throughout the next month. Until mid-November, current detours and road closures will be in place.

Downtown Winter Road Re-Opening

In mid-November, roads in downtown Huntsville will re-open as normal for the winter.When crews have prepared the downtown for winter, detours will be lifted and the downtown core will fully re-open to pedestrians and motorists. Winter maintenance will proceed as normal with snow clearing operations on sidewalks and roadways. An announcement in early November will be made to inform our community of the winter re-opening date, anticipated to be in mid-November.

Spring, 2022 Construction

Construction is planned to commence again in Spring 2022. It is anticipated crews will begin work in April 2022 or earlier, if weather allows, starting work in Stage 4 on Main Street from Centre Street to Lorne Street including the Centre and Main Street intersection. A Community Information Session will be planned to inform businesses and residents of spring plans well in advance of a construction start date.

More information will be shared this winter, including a schedule update and plans for the 2022 re-opening celebration of Huntsville’s downtown!

To stay in the know about construction, please visit Huntsville.ca/diggindowntown.