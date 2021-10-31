OPP Wish Everyone A Happy And Safe Halloween

Halloween is here and members of the Haliburton Highlands and Huntsville OPP would like to remind everyone that Halloween can be an enjoyable time, but there is always potential for danger.

The OPP wants everyone to practice safety precautions to make the evening a memorable one.

HALLOWEEN SAFETY TIPS:

For parents:

Start trick-or-treating early before it gets too dark

Use face paint rather than masks that cover your children’s eye area. Masks can make it difficult for children to see their surroundings

Costumes should fit properly to prevent trips and falls. Select costumes with bright colours and add reflective material if possible

Young children should always be accompanied by an adult

Tell your children not to eat anything until they get home and each item can be inspected

Draw a map outlining the route they must follow and set a curfew

For Children and Youth:

Carry a white bag or pillow case for your candy as this will be more visible during nighttime

Bring a cellphone in case you need to make an emergency call

Never go trick-or-treating alone

Only go to homes that are well lit and never enter a stranger’s car or home

Use the sidewalk when one is available to you. If there is no sidewalk, walk on the side of the road facing traffic

Follow the rules of the road and remember to STOP, LOOK and LISTEN before you cross the street. Never cross between parked cars, always cross at crosswalks, street corners or intersections

Do not eat your treats before you get home. When you get home ask an adult to look through your treats with you to make sure everything is safe to eat

For Homeowners:

Turn on outdoor lights and replace burnt out bulbs

Remove items from your yard or porch that may trip a child

Use alternatives to candles in your pumpkins such as a flashlight or battery operated candle. If you do use a candle, never leave it unattended

For Drivers:

Drive slowly in residential areas where children are more likely to be trick-or-treating.

Watch out for children, many of whom may be wearing costumes with masks that make it difficult for them to see. Children are excited and may not follow all road safety precautions.

Enter and exit driveways slowly and carefully

NEVER drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs

For everyone:

Remember that safety is everyone’s priority. If you observe suspicious activity, please call 1-888-310-1122. The Haliburton Highlands OPP would like to wish everyone a safe and Happy Halloween!