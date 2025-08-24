OPP Seeking Assistance In Pedestrian Fail Remain Crash In Penetanguishene

On August 20, 2025, at approximately 4:32 p.m. officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a fail to remain crash involving a pedestrian near the convenience store located at the corner of Main and Brock Streets, Penetanguishene.

The thirty year old male was clipped by the drivers side rear view mirror of a white car that failed to stop at the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital and released after treatment of minor injuries.

Anyone who may have dashcam video or an area resident with surveillance video or has or made observations of the actions vehicles around this time near the Main and Brock Streets area is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can submit your information online at https://www.crimestopperssdm.com/ Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.

File # E251127633