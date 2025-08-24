22 More Beds Coming To Belvedere Heights

On August 21, 2025, the Municipality of McDougall has taken a significant step to improve the living conditions at Belvedere Heights, by securing a $2,568,123.50 loan through Ontario Infrastructure and Lands Corporation for Belvedere Heights Board of Management. In an act of community support and foresight, this substantial financial support will enable the addition of 22 new beds, addressing the increasing demand for senior care and ensuring that more residents can enjoy a comfortable and supportive environment.

The loan serves as a vital bridge, allowing construction and expansion efforts to begin immediately, ahead of the province’s Construction Funding Subsidy top-up. “Without this leading support by McDougall, these badly needed additional long term care beds would not be possible for the seniors in our community” said McDougall Mayor, Dale Robinson.

After McDougall’s loan is fully utilized, Seguin Township and Carling Township will also step up to lend funds to bridge financing. This proactive initiative not only highlights a strong commitment to the wellbeing of senior citizens but also emphasizes the importance of collaborative efforts within West Parry Sound.