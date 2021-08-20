OPP Search Warrant In Port McNicoll Finds Drugs And Cash

As a result of an Controlled Drugs and Substances Act investigation, members of the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) attached to the Southern Georgian Bay and Orillia OPP executed a search warrant at a Armstrong Street home in Port McNicoll, Tay Township in the evening hours of August 19, 2021.

Investigators were assisted by the OPP Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) in the warrant which resulted in the seizure of Purple Fentanyl and Fentanyl pills, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Oxycodone pills, Canadian currency and associated drug paraphernalia.

Charged in connection with this investigation is Dana Da Silva 38 years of Tay Township with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (Oxycodone)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (Fentanyl)

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada

The accused was released on an recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on October 14, 2021.