OPP Search Warrant Executed In Midland Finds Drugs And Weapons

A search warrant on an Everton Drive, Midland home has resulted in the seizure of several tasers, stun guns, rifles with ammunition, along with a quantity of Ketamine, Methamphetamine, and associated drug paraphernalia.

The execution of the warrant in the afternoon hours of January 11, 2023 is the result of an ongoing illegal weapons investigation led by members of the OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) attached to the Southern Georgian Bay and Orillia Detachments and members of the Canada Border Services Agency.

Officers at the scene were assisted by uniform detachment members as well as additional OPP Central Region Units- Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine Unit, Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Clandestine Laboratory Investigative Response Team along with members from The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal (OFM) and Health Canada.

Charged with the following offences in connection to this investigation is Shane Genis 40 years of Midland.

– Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm – two counts

– Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon – nine counts

– Importing a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition knowing it is unauthorized – eight counts

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Other Drugs

– Smuggling – seven counts

– Possession of Illegally Imported Goods- two counts

The accused currently remains in police custody awaiting a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

Anyone having knowledge of drug or property related investigations is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information at https://www.crimestopperssdm.com/ Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.