Located – OPP Search For Missing Tay Township Youth

Update – The missing youth has been located safe near the noon hour in Rama. Investigators wish to thank those community members and media partners who assisted in this search.

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP are searching in the Tay Township area for a missing 15 year old female after she was reported missing to police at approximately 10:15 p.m. January 20, 2023.

Harley Dehann was last seen leaving a Sandhill Road residence and is believed to have possibly been picked up by a southbound vehicle on Highway 400 near Vasey Road near 10:00 p.m.

Harley is described as an Indigenous female, age 15 years, 5′ 5″ tall 110 lbs, with long black hair wearing a white tank top and blue star pajama pants, no footwear.

Investigators are also searching in the Rama and Orillia area.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be provided online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca