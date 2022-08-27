OPP Say A Norfolk County Resident Lost $500 On Facebook Marketplace

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 12:35 p.m., the OPP, Norfolk County Detachment investigated a fraud at Neil Street, Delhi, Norfolk County address.

It was determined that a local resident located an ad on Facebook Marketplace for a motor vehicle that was for sale. Communication was established at which time a price for the vehicle was negotiated

The victim in this matter sent approximately $500 as a deposit to secure the vehicle however, the seller then deleted their profile and advertisement. This raised suspicion with the buyer who then contacted police.

The OPP are warning all Norfolk County residents to be extremely vigilant when searching web sites with items posted for sale. Some scam artists use stolen photos in their ads, claiming they are pictures of vehicles for sale. The seller does not have the vehicle that he/she is trying to sell. The seller will ask for money in advance and refer the unsuspecting person to a money wiring service. The buyer waits for few days and when they do not receive the vehicle, attempt to contact the seller, receiving no answer.

To avoid these types of scams, remember the following general words of advice:

Know whom you are dealing with – independently confirm your seller’s name, street, address, and telephone number.

Resist pressure to “act now.” If an offer sounds too good to be true it usually is.

If the buyer wants to use a service you have not heard of, be sure to check it out to be sure it is reliable – check its Web site, call its customer service hotline, and read its terms of agreement and privacy policy. If you do not feel comfortable with the service, do not use it.

NEVER wire money or use a bank-to-bank transfer in a transaction.

ALWAYS try to deal locally when buying or selling an automobile or other high-value merchandise

DO NOT sell or buy a car from someone who is unable or unwilling to meet you face to face.

NEVER buy a car that you have not seen in real life and had inspected by a professional.

“The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County detachment continues to receive reports from residents stating they have been or attempted to be defrauded. Don’t be a victim. Fraud is a multi-billion-dollar enterprise that will only stop when the scammers stop getting money, banking information or personal information.” Inspector Jodi Kays, Detachment Commander, Norfolk County OPP.