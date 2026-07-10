OPP Looking For Witnesses After Train Collision In Bracebridge

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a collision between and motor vehicle and a train.

On July 9, 2026 at 1:45 p.m., Bracebridge OPP along with Muskoka Paramedic Services and the Bracebridge Fire Department responded to a collision at a railway crossing on High Falls Road between a motor vehicle and a train. Fortunately, the driver of the motor vehicle suffered only minor injuries and no one else was injured.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.