Driver Charged For Going 197 km/h On Hwy. 11 In Huntsville

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver after a stunt driving incident on Highway 11 in Huntsville.

On Thursday, July 9, 2026, at approximately 9:50 pm, an officer conducting traffic enforcement near Greer Road in Huntsville stopped a northbound vehicle on Highway 11 after the vehicle was observed travelling at 197 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

As a result of the investigation a 24-year-old from Newcastle was charged with:

Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt

As a result of the charge, their driver’s licence was suspended and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days. The accused was released from the scene and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in September.

The OPP continues to remind motorists that excessive speed puts everyone at risk and remains one of the leading contributing factors in fatal and serious-injury collisions on Ontario roads. Anyone with information regarding dangerous driving is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. In an emergency, call 911.