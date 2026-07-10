Huntsville Fire Department Celebrates Members At Annual Recognition Ceremony

The Huntsville Fire Department gathered to celebrate the dedication, service, and achievements of its members at its annual recognition ceremony on July 6. The event brought together firefighters, their families, municipal leaders, and members of the community for an evening of recognition, reflection, and celebration.

During the ceremony, firefighters were honoured for their years of service, the department’s newest recruits were formally welcomed with the presentation of their helmets, and the commitment and dedication of the volunteers who proudly serve and protect the Huntsville community were recognized.

“Our recognition ceremony is one of the most important traditions we have,” says Fire Chief Gary Monahan. “It gives us the opportunity to celebrate the dedication of our firefighters, recognize those reaching important milestones, and welcome our newest members into the fire service. Most importantly, it allows us to thank the families whose support makes this service possible.”

The evening featured a keynote address by Matthew Pegg, Ontario’s Deputy Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Response and former Toronto Fire Chief. Drawing on decades of experience leading Canada’s largest fire service and overseeing major emergency responses, Pegg recognized the leadership, resilience, and dedication of volunteer firefighters, highlighting the vital role they play in keeping communities safe. He encouraged members to take pride in the meaningful difference they make every day and thanked them for their ongoing service and commitment.

Adding to the celebration were special congratulatory video messages from NHL Hall of Famer Doug Gilmour and comedian and actor Colin Mochrie, who both took time to recognize the dedication and professionalism of Huntsville’s firefighters while welcoming the department’s newest recruits.

The Huntsville Fire Department extends its sincere thanks to everyone who helped make the evening a success, including volunteers, community partners, elected officials, and the many family members and friends whose ongoing support strengthens the department year-round.