Check Out This Rainbow Bridge Pet Memorial In Gravenhurst

Gravenhurst Economic Development Team has been working hard to create a welcoming environment for our furry friends. Including the development of two new programs: the Rainbow Bridge Pet Memorial and the Pet Friendly Gravenhurst webpage.

The most recent addition to the Muskoka Wharf is the Rainbow Bridge Pet Memorial a joint initiative between the Gravenhurst Lions Club and the Town of Gravenhurst.

As a placemaking and fund-raising initiative, the Gravenhurst Lions Club developed and implemented a new program where pet owners can honour the passed pets by purchasing a memorial “tag” for their buddy for $50. The tag includes space for their Pet’s Name, Years of Remembrance and line of text of your choice.

Proceeds from the sales support the community programs of the Lions Club and provide a scenic location where you can go to remember the memories of your current or passed pets. While the location does not provide a location to scatter remains, the bridge has ample space to remember more than one family friend.

Tag order forms are available here!

The Town of Gravenhurst maintains the bridge and grounds area and installs the tags for Lions Club.

In the early stages of development the memorial site sustained repeated vandalism, both the Lions Club and the Town want to remind people that this is a special area developed in the spirit of community and remembrance and vandalism will not be tolerated.

The area is monitored by cameras and footage will be reviewed by the Ontario Provincial Police when damage is sustained. Where applicable charges could be laid.

Additionally, the Town has created a webpage with a list of accommodations, things to see and do and places to eat with your pet while on vacation or exploring the Town!

For more information on things to see and do with your pet visit www.gravenhurst.ca/bringyourpet.

Always remember to contact accommodations, restaurants and events in advance to get site specific rules regarding your pet!