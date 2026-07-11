Orillia OPP Charge Driver With Impaired And Abandoning A Child

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver with impaired driving and child passenger safety-related offences following a traffic stop in Oro-Medonte Township.

On Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at approximately 8:00 p.m., an officer from the Central Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 11 North when a vehicle was stopped for speeding.

During the investigation, the officer determined that two young children in the vehicle were not properly secured in approved child restraint systems. Further investigation led to the driver’s arrest for impaired driving.

As a result of the investigation, the accused, a 27-year old from Mississauga, has been charged with:

Abandoning a Child – 2 counts

Dangerous Operation

Operation While Impaired

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

The name of the accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the children.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia in August.

The OPP reminds motorists that impaired driving remains one of the leading causes of criminal deaths on Canadian roadways. Drivers are also responsible for ensuring that all passengers, especially children, are properly secured in approved child restraint systems and seatbelts before operating a motor vehicle.

If you suspect a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 911 immediately. When reporting a suspected impaired driver, provide as much information as possible, including the vehicle description, licence plate number and direction of travel.