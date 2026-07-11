Cruise For A Cause: Wenonah II Fundraiser To Support Protection Of Muskoka Bay And Preserve Muskoka

The Muskoka Lakes Association (MLA), in partnership with the Muskoka Bay Property Owners’ Association (MBPOA), is inviting residents, cottagers and supporters to step aboard the historic Wenonah II for an evening cruise in support of protecting one of Muskoka’s most treasured landscapes.

The Cruise for a Cause fundraising event will take place on Friday, September 4, raising funds for the MLA’s Preserve Muskoka Fund and the joint MLA/MBPOA Preserve Muskoka Bay Fund which support their advocacy efforts to help preserve and protect Muskoka Bay for today’s community and future generations

This special yet relaxed evening brings together neighbours, friends, MLA and MBPOA members, and others who care about protecting the lake, the shoreline and the Muskoka we all know and love.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, September 4

Time: 4:30 p.m to 6:30 p.m.

Boarding begins at 4:15 pm

Location: Wenonah II, departing from Gravenhurst Wharf

Tickets: $100 per person, available through the MLA website (mla.on.ca)



Guests will enjoy live music, a cash bar, complimentary platters, lake views and a 50/50 draw while cruising Lake Muskoka aboard one of the region’s most iconic vessels.

The evening will feature live music by Side FX, a talented four-piece band, known for its upbeat mix of classic rock, R&B and crowd-pleasing favourites. Expect a lively setlist with music inspired by artists like The Rolling Stones, Santana, Tom Petty, The Tragically Hip and more. (https://www.sidefxband.ca)

The cruise will also offer views of the Muskoka Regional Centre shoreline and iconic gazebo, where the proposed Cliff Bay development would be located. It is a meaningful reminder of the importance of thoughtful planning, environmental stewardship and responsible development in this special part of Muskoka.

Help us fill the boat and help Save the Bay!

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