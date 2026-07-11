Power Of Giving event Taking Place Sept. 19, 2026 At Wye Heritage Marina

The Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation is excited to announce that tickets are now on sale for the 2026 Power of Giving event, taking place on Saturday, September 19, 2026, at Wye Heritage Marina in Midland.

Presented by Faris Team Real Estate Brokerage, the annual event will unite community members and healthcare champions for an unforgettable evening in support of the Foundation’s We See You: Inside and Out campaign.

Guests will enjoy gourmet cuisine by Feast Catering, signature cocktails from Clam Digger Events, and an exciting evening of fundraising and entertainment led by returning host Layne, The Auctionista, whose energy, humour and passion for philanthropy continue to delight audiences every year.

This year’s event will feature an unforgettable performance by the Montreal Rhapsody Orchestra, an internationally renowned showband celebrated for its high-energy performances around the world. Featuring 12 talented musicians, including strings, brass, rhythm section and exceptional male and female vocalists, the orchestra delivers a dynamic repertoire spanning pop, rock, jazz, classical and contemporary favourites, creating an engaging – and dance-worthy – experience for every guest.

If you cannot attend in person, you can still have an impact. Returning in early September, the Power of Giving Online Auction and the always-popular Gbay Bags will once again offer community members the opportunity to participate from anywhere. Proceeds from both initiatives will support the We See You campaign, bringing the whole community together in support of excellent care at GBGH.

“The success of the We See You campaign is a direct reflection of a community that cares deeply about local healthcare,” says Robyn Kaczanowski, community giving officer, GBGH Foundation. “Since we launched the campaign at Power of Giving last year, so much has happened! We’re excited to celebrate how far we’ve come and inspire even more people to get involved so we can go even further together.”

Tickets are expected to sell quickly. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Power of Giving event page (GIVE2GBGH.ca) or contact the Foundation office at foundation@gbgh.on.ca or 705-526-4483.