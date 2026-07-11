Muskoka Novel Marathon Celebrates 25 Years Of Building Literacy And Community

This year, the Muskoka Novel Marathon celebrates an extraordinary milestone – 25 years of bringing writers together in support of literacy and lifelong learning in Muskoka.

For a quarter century, the Muskoka Novel Marathon has challenged participants to write for 72 hours straight while raising funds to support the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka’s Learning Services programs. Since its inception, the event has raised more than $250,000 to help individuals throughout the region build literacy skills, pursue educational goals, and access learning opportunities.

This year’s event takes place at the Port Sydney Community Hall from July 16 to 19. As the 25th anniversary draws near, the energy keeps growing. Early fundraising has been encouraging, registrations continue to climb, and organizers have planned plenty of fun ways to mark this special milestone. That excitement reflects the deep community support that has carried the Marathon for a quarter century.

“The Muskoka Novel Marathon is an incredible example of what can happen when a community comes together around a shared purpose,” said Jill Tettmann, President and CEO of the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka. “For 25 years, volunteers, writers, donors, and sponsors have dedicated their time, creativity, and generosity to support literacy and learning in our communities. Their commitment has made a lasting difference in the lives of so many people.”

Funds raised through the Muskoka Novel Marathon support YMCA Learning Services programs that help adults improve reading, writing, and math skills, complete educational goals, develop digital literacy skills, and gain the confidence needed to participate fully in their communities.

Last year alone, YMCA Learning Services supported more than 200 individuals in their learning journeys across Muskoka. Support from the Marathon has also helped provide technology and digital literacy opportunities, including laptops, for participants enrolled in digital learning programs.

While many people know the YMCA for its focus on health and fitness, Learning Services is another meaningful part of the Y’s charitable mission. These programs are offered free of charge, helping remove barriers to education, employment, and belonging so everyone has the chance to thrive.

The Marathon’s continued success speaks to the strength of this community and the trust supporters place in the YMCA to create real, lasting impact together.

“This event has become a true Muskoka tradition,” said Tettmann. “It demonstrates the power of creativity, volunteerism, and community support, and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who has helped make the Marathon possible over the past 25 years.”

The YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka extends its gratitude to the event organizers, volunteers, writers, donors, and sponsors whose dedication has sustained the Muskoka Novel Marathon for a quarter century. Community members are encouraged to support participating writers and help continue the event’s legacy of literacy, learning, and opportunity.

To learn more about the Muskoka Novel Marathon, visit www.muskokanovelmarathon.com. To discover more about the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka’s Learning Services programs, visit www.ymcaofsimcoemuskoka.ca.