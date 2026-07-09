Hockey Night In Muskoka Returns To Bracebridge August 13th

“Hockey has always had the unique ability to bring people together,” said the

Hockey Night in Muskoka organizing committee. “Last year’s event showed what is

possible when our community rallies around a common goal. The enthusiasm from

our volunteers, sponsors, NHL players, participants, and fans was incredible, and

we’re excited to build on that momentum in 2026.”

The 2026 event will once again feature:

● A celebrity hockey game starring current and former NHL players and up and

comers.

● Youth ball hockey experiences where youth fundraise to participate. Top

youth fundraisers will be given an opportunity to participate in an element of

the celebrity hockey game alongside NHL players, hockey elite and alumni.

● Opportunities for adults to fundraise to play on or coach one of the teams.

● Special upgraded VIP experiences and sponsor activations.

● Fundraising in support of important local charitable causes.

Businesses, and individuals are encouraged to become sponsors, register to

fundraise to play or coach, play in the youth ball hockey experience and /or

purchase tickets. Every contribution helps strengthen healthcare, youth

programming, support for families with sick children and community services

throughout Muskoka.

Tickets go on sale on July 13, 2026, at 8 am. We look forward to creating

memories that extend well beyond the final buzzer.

Registration, sponsorship opportunities, tickets, and donation information are now

available through the official Hockey Night in Muskoka website:

https://hockeynightinmuskoka.akaraisin.com/ui/hnim2026