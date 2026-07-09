Fairvern Redevelopment Approved For Two Additional Long-Term Care Beds

New approval increases capacity to support seniors in Muskoka

Muskoka, ON– The District of Muskoka has received approval from the Ministry of Long-Term Care to add two additional beds to the new Fairvern Long-Term Care Home currently under construction in Huntsville. The approval increases the home’s capacity from 160 to 162 beds and will help meet the growing need for long-term care services in Muskoka.

The new Fairvern home is currently under construction and is expected to be completed in late 2026. The additional beds are part of ongoing efforts to ensure more seniors can access high-quality care close to home. The project is being supported through capital funding from the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

“We are pleased to receive approval for these additional beds,” said District Chair, Jeff Lehman. “Every new bed means more Muskoka residents can get the care they need closer to home and closer to loved ones. It also means we are delivering additional value for the taxpayer in this new, leading-edge home.”

The new Fairvern home will feature:

162 long-term care beds

A home-like design with familiar spaces and routines

A care approach focused on independence, dignity, and personal choice

Modern features to support infection prevention and control

Improved accessibility and sustainable design

Spaces that support connection among residents, families, staff, volunteers, and the community

“The Fairvern redevelopment is more than a new building,” said Carrie Acton, Administrator of Fairvern Long-Term Care Home. “It is an investment in how we care for seniors today and in the future. We are grateful for the support of our community, volunteers, staff, and partners who continue to help make Fairvern feel like home.”

The new Fairvern home will also implement the MuskokaCare model, a made-in-Muskoka approach to dementia care that focuses on relationships, purpose, belonging, and helping people live meaningful lives every day.

The Fairvern redevelopment is supported by capital funding from the Ministry of Long-Term Care and continues to move toward completion in late 2026.

“Our government is making historic investments to expand access to long-term care across Ontario,” said Graydon Smith, MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka. “These additional beds at Fairvern will help ensure more seniors in Muskoka can receive high-quality care close to family and friends.”

As construction progresses, the District will continue to share updates on the project. Community members are encouraged to watch for upcoming employment and volunteer opportunities as Fairvern prepares to welcome residents to the new home.

For more information about the Fairvern redevelopment project, including project updates and timelines, visit www.engagemuskoka.ca/fairvern.