Canada’s Largest Vintage Boat Show Cruises Into Muskoka Wharf Gravenhurst

This highlight of summer in Muskoka returns to Gravenhurst on Saturday, July 11. The Antique and Classic Boat Society-Toronto (ACBS-Toronto) 44th vintage boat show highlights the beauty and history of Muskoka’s boating legacy along with a full slate of activities for visitors to the show.

Show Chair Rob Durrant stated, “For over 30 years, the ACBS-Toronto Vintage Boat Show has showcased the finest of antique, vintage, and classic boats on the shores of Muskoka Bay, beginning in what was then known as Sagamo Park, now Muskoka Wharf. The Gravenhurst venue is a true jewel to hold an in-water boat show and our

show clearly delivers some of the finest antique/vintage wooden and classic fibreglass beauties in the country and beyond.”

In addition to the boats on display, one can catch the Boats in Motion, circling Muskoka Bay to the enjoyment of the crowd, and enjoy a free ride in a vintage boat with our Ride Along Program.

As always, there will be plenty of attractions on land complimenting the boats in the water. Visitors can explore the Nautical Flea Market looking for that elusive part for their vintage boat or décor for the cottage. If you’re looking to buy a boat, then check out the Boats4Sale area. And there is something for everyone in Vendors Alley. Marvel at the beautifully restored Antique Outboard Motor Club display. Introduce your children to the vintage boat hobby in the ACBS Youth Tent and Kids & Classics Tent for model boat building, paddle carving, and much, much more.

Returning for 2026 is the highly successful Muskoka Car Club Car Show taking place on the sports field.

The show runs from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, July 11. The show is free and a great event for the whole family. There is also free offsite parking and free shuttle buses.