Get Ready For lane And Ramp Closures On Hwy. 11 Between Severn River Bridge And North Of Gravenhurst

Updated dates for the South Kahshe Lake Road to Muskoka Road 41/6 Interchange below.

The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) is advising motorists of upcoming and ongoing lane and ramp closures on Highway 11 between Severn River Bridge and north of Gravenhurst to accommodate rock blasting operations. MTO has two concurrent projects in the area.

Closure Details

Severn River Bridge to South Kahshe Lake Road – Tuesday, July 14 to October 2026

Intermittent short-duration full highway closures will occur Tuesday through Thursday each week , beginning July 14, 2026, and continuing until October 2026 .

, beginning and continuing until . Closures are scheduled three days each week to reduce impacts to weekend seasonal traffic.

to reduce impacts to weekend seasonal traffic. A temporary full closure of the southbound on-ramp to Highway 11 from Muskoka Road 13 (Southwood Road) is planned from Monday, July 27, 2026, until October 2026.

South Kahshe Lake Road to Muskoka Road 41/6 Interchange – Tuesday, July 21 to Thursday, July 23 , 2026

Intermittent full highway closures will occur between Tuesday July 21 and Thursday July 23, 2026 , during daytime hours.

, during daytime hours. An emergency full closure of the southbound off-ramp at Muskoka Road 169 is currently in place due to flooding. Nightly full closures of this ramp will be required once flooding has been mitigated.

All closures are weather dependent and subject to change.

Traffic delays are expected during closure periods.

Advance signage and notification will be in place to help motorists plan their travel.

Detour routes will be signed during full ramp closures at: Muskoka Road 169 Muskoka Road 13 (Southwood Road)

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and exercise caution when travelling through the work zone.

Travellers can visit 511on.ca or @511Ontario, for updates on work and traffic impacts.