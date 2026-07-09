Huntsville OPP Report Three Impaired Drivers

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged three drivers with impaired operation following separate incidents in Huntsville.

On Thursday, July 2, 2026, at approximately 9:45 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 11 in Huntsville. During the traffic stop, officers initiated an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Brook Senay, 25 years old of Toronto, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood drug concentration (80 plus)

Additionally, on Saturday, July 4, 2026, at approximately 2:55 a.m., officers were conducting general patrol when they observed a suspicious vehicle on Forbes Hill Drive in Huntsville and subsequently initiated an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Trent Kenney, 27 years old of Huntsville, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Later that same day, at approximately 8:20 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at Arrowhead Provincial Park. Several witnesses reported observing a motor vehicle being driven erratically throughout the park. Officers attended, located the involved driver and initiated an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Ramon Quirarte, 38 years old of Toronto, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

All accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge in August.

Huntsville OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead if they choose to consume alcohol or drugs. Consider using a designated driver, taxi, public transit, or staying overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impair your ability to operate a vehicle safely.

If you suspect someone is operating a vehicle of any kind while impaired, call 9-1-1. To report suspicious or unlawful activity, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.