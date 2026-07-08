OPP Wants Help From Parents Regarding Unsafe Dirt Bike Riding In Port Sydney

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continues to receive complaints from community members regarding dirt bikes being operated unsafely in the Port Sydney area.

Concerns include excessive speed, dangerous driving behaviours, loud operation, and riding on roadways, sidewalks, and private property without permission. Dirt bikes are classified as off-road motorcycles (ORMs), which fall under the broader category of off-road vehicles (ORVs), and must be operated in accordance with Ontario legislation. Riders must follow all applicable laws, including age restrictions, helmet use, and permitted areas of operation.

The OPP is reminding riders and their parents that failing to stop for police is a serious offence. In certain circumstances, youth who deliberately flee from police may face criminal charges in addition to charges under provincial legislation. Criminal charges can carry significant consequences and may have lasting impacts on a young person’s future.

As complaints continue, the OPP is urging parents and guardians to take an active role in ensuring young riders understand and follow the law. Parents should know where their children are riding, ensure vehicles are properly registered and insured where required, and reinforce the importance of wearing helmets, respecting private property, obeying police directions, and operating responsibly. Conversations today can help prevent injuries, charges, and serious incidents tomorrow.

“We understand dirt bikes, and other off-road vehicles, are a popular recreational activity, but they must be operated safely and legally. When riders choose to flee from police or operate recklessly, they put themselves and others at risk. We are asking parents to speak with their children about these responsibilities before someone’s poor decision results in a criminal charges, injury, or death.”

– Inspector Jeff Dixon, Detachment Commander, Huntsville Detachment

The Huntsville OPP will continue to investigate complaints involving unsafe off-road vehicle operation and will take enforcement action where appropriate. Community members are encouraged to report dangerous or unlawful riding behaviour to police at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.