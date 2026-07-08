Check Out This Listing, A Lake Simcoe Masterpiece

838 Elmwood St, Georgina Georgina, Historic Lakeshore Communities, York, Ontario L4P 3E9 Detached 2 1/2 Storey

N13424258

5+3 Beds 5 Baths 6+5 Rooms 8 tot prk spcs 3500-5000 SqFt 28 dom

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AS SEEN IN HAVEN MAGAZINE: The Ultimate Lake Simcoe Architectural Masterpiece | Exclusive Private Beach & Dock Access. Experience Unparalleled Luxury In This Custom-Built, Chalet-Style Estate, A True Modern Lakeview Masterpiece & Testament To Elite Design. This Home Is Situated Just 1 Lot From Lake Simcoe, Granting You A Coveted Lifestyle Of Private, Resident-Only Beach & Dock Access While Enjoying Significant Savings On Waterfront Taxes. Over 6,000 Sqft Of Breathtaking Living Space. Step Inside A World Of Bold Design Defined By Striking Floor-To-Ceiling Glass Walls & Dramatic 33-Ft Entryway. Natural Light Floods The Soaring Grand Spaces, Ensuring Captivating Lake & Nature Views From Nearly Every Room. The Open-Concept Living & Dining Area Warmed By A Contemporary 3-Sided Gas Fireplace Flows Seamlessly Onto A Wraparound Covered Porch, Perfect For Serene Mornings Overlooking The Lake. The Chef-Inspired Kitchen Is Dream, Boasting Massive Double Waterfall Island, Imported Italian Slab Finishes & Top-Tier Smart Appliances. Retreat To The Ultra-Luxurious Primary Suite, Complete With Cozy Gas Fireplace, Stunning Lake Views, Walk-Out To Covered Porch & Spa-Like 5-Piece Ensuite Adorned In Exquisite Book-Matched Italian Slabs. Elevate Your Gatherings On The Show-Stopping Rooftop Terrace! This Expansive Party Space Offers Unobstructed Lake Views & Comes Equipped With Premium Built-In Bluetooth Speakers. It Provides Truly Amazing Firework Views, You See 4 Separate Displays From This Prime Vantage Point-A Stargazer & Bird Lover’s Delight! Perfectly Equipped For Multi-Generational Living, It Includes 8 Total Bedrooms (4 Up, 1 On Main Floor) Plus A Fully Separate In-Law Suite Complete With Own Entrance, Kitchen & Bath. Built For Both Prestige & Efficiency With Durable Metal Roof, Gemstone Stucco & ACM Panel Exterior & Stamped Concrete Driveway Accommodating 6+ Cars. Located Minutes From Marina, Fine Dining, Shops & Highway 404, This Is Truly Luxury Lakeside Living At Its Finest.

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