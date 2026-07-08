The Trews And Bleeker Announced for Concert For Care In Support Of Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital 

The Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) Foundation is proud to announce the full lineup for Concert for Care, an exciting new signature event that brings the community together through music while supporting healthcare closer to home.

Headlining the inaugural concert is The Trews, joined by special guest Bleeker, for an unforgettable night at Casino Rama Resort on Friday, October 16, 2026, at 8 p.m.

The Trews are one of Canada’s most celebrated rock bands, known for chart-topping hits including Not Ready to Go, Highway of Heroes, and Hold Me in Your Arms.

Bleeker is a breakout rock band with deep local roots in Orillia, recognized for songs like Highway, Where’s Your Money, and Gave It All Away.

Presented by Casino Rama Resort, and in partnership with Assante Wealth Management, Electronic Distributors International Inc., Poly Ethics Industries Inc., and Rock 95, Concert for Care will be a high-energy, evening of entertainment rooted in connection and shared purpose.

Funds raised will support priority equipment and patient care needs at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital, while also contributing to long-term plans for a new hospital to serve the region. Together, we will create an unforgettable night that brings our community closer and moves healthcare forward.

For The Trews, the connection between music and community is central to events like this.

“Music is all about community. I mean, what is a fanbase if not a community?” said John-Angus MacDonald, guitarist for The Trews. “The idea of people gathering under one roof to sing and dance and be together is about as meaningful a way to spend time as I can think of. A lot of good can grow out of that, caring for your friends and neighbours, which is what local healthcare is all about, and we’re proud to be supporting it.”

“We hope people leave with a renewed understanding of what it means to take care of one another in our communities and feel inspired to be part of that in any way they can,” MacDonald added.

“Concert for Care brings people together in a meaningful way,” said Joanna Gray, Director, Campaigns and Major Gifts at the OSMH Foundation. “Every ticket helps strengthen care today and contributes to the future of healthcare in our region.”

Tickets to see The Trews with special guest Bleeker as part of Concert for Care are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca

An exciting addition to Concert for Care is the limited-time 50/50 raffle, featuring early bird cash prizes and a Grand Prize draw taking place live during the concert on October 16 at 8:30 p.m. Purchase tickets at ConcertforCare.ca

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable night.