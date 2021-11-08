OPP Looking For Tips After Stolen Truck Catches Fire On Hwy. 520

On November 7, 2021 shortly after 8:30 p.m. the West Parry Sound OPP were advised of a stolen 2015 black Toyota Tundra pick-up truck from Highway 124 in McDougall Township.

About 15 minutes later, police responded to a call of a truck fire near Highway 520 in Whitestone Township. Upon police arrival, officers located the vehicle that had been previously stolen.

Anyone having information in regards to this theft and mischief is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact your nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at http://www.nearnorthcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2000.