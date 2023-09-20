OPP Launch Community Satisfaction Survey

Community Satisfaction Surveys are scheduled to start in September 2023 in Central Region to solicit public opinions about the services the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachments deliver to communities throughout the region.

The Community Satisfaction Survey is a mixed-method survey conducted with members of the public (aged 16 years and older) living in randomly selected households in areas policed by Central Region detachments. The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and is strictly voluntary.

Selected households will be mailed a survey invitation letter that will provide a web address and unique code for completing the survey online. The letter will also provide potential respondents with a toll-free 1-800 number if they wish to complete the survey over the phone with an interviewer. Some selected households may receive calls from the survey vendor to collect feedback.

Those willing to participate in the survey will be asked about issues such as community security, perceptions of crime and youth issues in the community, OPP presence in the community, service delivery and even how the OPP investigates crime and enforces the law.

The information provided by those surveyed is being collected by a research consultant, R.A. Malatest & Associates Ltd., which has been retained by the Ministry of the Solicitor General. The information is treated confidentially and the names, telephone numbers, and addresses of those surveyed will not be included in the survey results provided to the OPP.

Once the survey is complete, the results will be used in the OPP’s Business and Action plans, as well as the Annual Report. The information will also be useful in helping OPP’s Central Region set out goals and objectives to improve on the services it delivers to communities across the Region.

The Central Region detachment surveys will start in September 2023 and are expected to be completed by November 30, 2023. Further information can be found at www.opp.ca/communitysurvey.

The Ontario Provincial Police would like to thank those who participate in the Community Satisfaction Survey and who take the time to help the OPP in its vision of Safe Communities…A Secure Ontario.