OPP Investigating Vehicle Fire In Oro-Medonte

Orillia OPP responded to a report of a vehicle fire at the railroad crossing on Line 8 north in Oro-Medonte Township at approximately 10:55 a.m. July 28, 2023.

Members of the Oro-Medonte Fire Service attended to extinguish the fire which destroyed the vehicle and also prevented any fire from spreading to nearby properties. Uniform officers with the assistance of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine unit searched the vehicle and the area for any sign of the occupants of which none were located.

With the assistance of CP Police, a stop train order was put into effect on the train track from 11:30a.m. till 3:15p.m. July 28, 2023 and Line 8 was closed to Warminster Road during this time also for investigative purposes.