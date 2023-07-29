New Executive Director And Membership Manager For Bracebridge Chamber

|Emily Brown, Communications & Membership Manager, was born here in Muskoka and has always known it as home, no matter where she was living. Emily returned to Bracebridge to stay in 2021 with the goal to get more involved in her community.
With years working in administration, hospitality, and a passion for creating all things art and media, Emily is excited to bring her skills and experience to the Chamber of Commerce where she is responsible for communications, including newsletters and social media, as well as the daily operations of the Visitor Centre.
In her spare time, Emily volunteers with the local mountain bike society (MORCA) as a women’s group ride leader. And generally spends as much time outdoors as possible enjoying the natural beauty that draws so many to Muskoka.
When asked about taking on the role of Communications & Membership Manager, she said, “I’m very excited to be joining the Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce. Muskoka is my home, and it is very rewarding to know the work I do for the Chamber helps to further the goal of improving our community. I look forward to connecting with our membership, and best serving their needs.”
Emily will begin at the Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce on August 14th.