New Executive Director And Membership Manager For Bracebridge Chamber

The Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce has concluded our interview and hiring process and we are excited to introduce our new Executive Director, Jaden Hollingshead, and Communications & Membership Manager, Emily Brown. Jaden Hollingshead, Executive Director, was born in Bracebridge and raised in Muskoka. He knows the importance of being involved locally and has a passion for advocacy within the business community. Prior to becoming the Executive Director in Bracebridge, Jaden served as the Vice President of the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce and understands what needs to be done to have a vibrant, engaged Chamber. Jaden has an advanced diploma in public relations from Humber College and has interned locally and in Toronto in the non-profit, and public affairs sectors. In addition to his education Jaden also has an entrepreneurial background with experience in marketing/communications and retail operations. Jaden is excited to take the next step in his Chamber career and looks forward to getting a plan in place to ensure that our business community thrives. Jaden will begin at the Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce on August 1st. Emily Brown, Communications & Membership Manager, was born here in Muskoka and has always known it as home, no matter where she was living. Emily returned to Bracebridge to stay in 2021 with the goal to get more involved in her community. With years working in administration, hospitality, and a passion for creating all things art and media, Emily is excited to bring her skills and experience to the Chamber of Commerce where she is responsible for communications, including newsletters and social media, as well as the daily operations of the Visitor Centre. In her spare time, Emily volunteers with the local mountain bike society (MORCA) as a women’s group ride leader. And generally spends as much time outdoors as possible enjoying the natural beauty that draws so many to Muskoka. When asked about taking on the role of Communications & Membership Manager, she said, “I’m very excited to be joining the Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce. Muskoka is my home, and it is very rewarding to know the work I do for the Chamber helps to further the goal of improving our community. I look forward to connecting with our membership, and best serving their needs.” Emily will begin at the Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce on August 14th.