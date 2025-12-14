OPP Investigating Theft Of Equipment In Tiny Township

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for the assistance of the public for information regarding the theft of equipment in the Tiny Township.

On December 1, 2025, officers received a theft report of a Kubota U17 mini excavator and Kubota Z412 mower which went missing from a property on Marshall Road in Tiny Township sometime in late November.

If you witnessed this theft or have any information, you are encouraged to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.