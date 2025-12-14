Gill Street Community Complex In Orillia Gradually Re-Opening After Major Renovation

Re-opening will include a family-friendly Grand Opening on Dec. 31

The City of Orillia is pleased to announce the re-opening of the Gill Street Community Complex (433 Gill St.), welcoming the community back to the ice ahead of the grand re-opening celebration on New Year’s Eve. The facility will open for select skates while finishing touches including remaining furnishings and minor work continue behind the scenes.

“Since the facility first opened in 1974, this arena has long been a place where our community comes together,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “The improvements made here reflect our commitment to ensuring recreation is inclusive and welcoming for everyone.”

Accessible Features and Community Space

These improvements mark the first large-scale renovation of the entire facility since it was built. Extensive updates began in the Spring of 2024, aimed to update and enhance the arena facilities, systems and user experience. Prioritizing accessibility and inclusive design will improve access for individuals of all abilities.

New accessible features for visitors include:

a ramp to bleacher seating.

a fully accessible public entrance.

accessible parking spaces located closest to the doors.

accessible washrooms.

accessible viewing areas in both the warming lobby and rink space, and

new public-space signage that includes braille.

Team bench areas were designed to better support sledge hockey, including:

removable benches and

glazed (see-through) boards to improve sightlines and usability.

In addition to arena improvements, the facility now offers an enhanced, larger meeting space for community use. With a separate entrance, this flexible multi-purpose room with a kitchen will support community programs, workshops, rentals, and gatherings.

Free Holiday Skates:

To mark the launch of the holiday season, residents are invited to lace up for a series of free sponsored community skates throughout December.

Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 kicks off the first skate at the Complex with two sessions sponsored by the North Central Predators AAA Hockey:

12:00 to 12:50 p.m.

1:00 to 1:50 p.m.

Visit the drop-in skate schedule at orillia.ca/active for additional free skates throughout the holiday season.

Grand Re-Opening December 31, 2025:

The community is invited to celebrate the grand re-opening of the Gill Street Community Complex on Dec. 31, 2025.

Festivities include:

Cake cutting and light refreshments at 9:00 a.m.,

Two free community skates sponsored by Flynn Canada: 9:15 to 9:50 a.m. and 10:00 to 10:50 a.m.



The Gill Street Community Complex is a key community hub for skating, hockey, sledge hockey, drop-in recreation, tournaments, and events for residents and visitors. The re-opening on Dec. 13th marks a return to regular programming while final preparations continue, ahead of the grand opening celebration on Dec. 31, 2025.