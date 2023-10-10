OPP Investigating Fatal Collision In Washago

Officers from the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a fatal collision that occurred on County Road 169 near Hamilton Street in Severn Township.

On October 9, 2023, shortly after 1:00p.m., Orillia OPP and emergency crews responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision just north of Hamilton Street, near the community of Washago, in Severn Township.

A 30-year-old female from the Toronto area was transported to an Orillia area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The name of the male was not released.

County Road 169 was closed for several hours while members from the OPP Traffic Management and Enforcement (TIME) team attended to assist with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed or has camera footage of the collision and has not spoken with police is asked to contact the Orillia OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.