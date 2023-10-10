Lake Effect Rain Showers Expected Today Into Tonight

Rainfall warning continued for:

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Current details:

Rain, at times heavy, is expected.

Hazards:

Additional rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm are expected.

Timing:

Continuing into tonight.

Discussion:

Rain, heavy at times, is forecast to continue today. Rain will begin to ease to scattered showers tonight.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.

Special weather statement issued for:

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Current details:

Lake effect rain showers expected through today.

Hazards:

Additional rainfall amounts of 20 to 35 mm.

Timing:

Today and tonight.

Discussion:

Rain will continue through today. The highest rainfall amounts are expected to remain south of Parry Sound.

