Bancroft OPP Find Drugs And Weapons At A RIDE Spot Check

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

Members of the Bancroft Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested two people as a result of a RIDE spot check in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands.

On October 5, 2023, shortly before 10:30 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle while conducting a RIDE initiative on Musclow-Greenview Rd in Hastings Highlands. An investigation commenced, which led to the seizure of prohibited weapons and drugs.

As a result of the investigation, Amanda Rodbard, a 32-year-old from Bancroft, and Dustin Beach, a 38-year-old from Bancroft have been charged with the following offences:

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon – three counts

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted weapon – three counts.

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine.

Possession of a Schedule III Substance – three counts.

Amanda Rodbard was charged with additional charge of Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon and Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon.

The accused were both released and are scheduled to appear on October 31, 2023, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bancroft.

