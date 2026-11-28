UPDATE:

Charges Laid

(MIDLAND, ON) – The Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid charges in an assault investigation that occurred on King Street in Midland.

On Saturday, November 28, 2026, shortly before 1:30 a.m., OPP officers responded to a call for a disturbance at an address on King Street in Midland. Officers located one individual outside suffering from serious injuries consistent with a stabbing. The individual was transported to a local hospital by EMS for urgent medical care.

As a result of the investigation, Colin PIERCE, 39-years-old from Midland, was arrested and charged with:

Aggravated assault

Attempt to commit murder

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Monday, November 30, 2026.

The Southern Georgian Bay Detachment values your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, or for non emergencies, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. In an emergency, call 911.

The Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating an assault that occurred on King Street in Midland.

On Saturday, November 28, 2026, shortly before 1:30 a.m., OPP officers responded to a call for a disturbance at an address on King Street in Midland. Officers located one person outside suffering from serious injuries consistent with a stabbing. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS. One individual located at the scene was taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing. Preliminary evidence suggests this was an isolated incident and that there is no risk to public safety. Residents of Midland can expect to see an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information or video footage related to the incident is asked to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122.