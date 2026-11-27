Photo / Article VIA: TLDSB

On November 17 and 18, Glen Orchard Public School Grade 7 and 8 students participated in an immersive, two-day outdoor land-based learning experience at Cranberry Marsh, focusing on traditional trapping techniques and bush safety.

Led by Wahta Mohawks facilitators, Sara DeCaire and Cam Pero, the trip centred on respect for the environment, wildlife, and land. Each morning commenced around the fire with the Ohén:ton Karihwatéhkwen (Thanksgiving Address), before the group headed out onto the land.

Throughout the two days, key learning areas included:

Sustainable and responsible harvesting: Understanding trapping seasons, regulations, bush safety, and why sustainable practices matter.

Tracking and field skills: Identifying signs of wildlife and habitats for fisher and beaver, safely setting and checking traps, and honouring harvests through the offering of tobacco.

Traditional processing techniques: Observing and practicing safe knife handling, skinning methods, and stretching pelts for preservation.

Both days concluded with a campfire closing circle, providing students an opportunity to reflect on their key takeaways and express gratitude.

“It was an amazing opportunity to learn about something we wouldn’t normally be exposed to,” said student, Harper.

“We got to experience new things. We learned how to set traps and actually trapped three beavers! We then got to process the animals, skinning and stretching their pelts for the fur trade,” explained student, Andrew. “It was cool to see the process and learn how important it is to the Wahta and Indigenous communities.”

“Watching our students step outside their comfort zones, work with their hands, and learn directly from the land with Sara and Cam was incredible,” said Grade 8 teacher, Hilary Fisher. “You just can’t replicate that kind of hands-on respect and curiosity in a regular classroom.”